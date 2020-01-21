Top 5 Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (GNW, UNM, LNC, CNO, PRU)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 6.41. Following is Unum Group with a a P/E ratio of 6.57. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 8.15.

Cno Financial Gr follows with a a P/E ratio of 8.38, and Prudentl Finl rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 10.36.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Prudentl Finl on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Prudentl Finl have risen 13.2%. We continue to monitor Prudentl Finl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.