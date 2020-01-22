Top 5 Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (GNW, UNM, AEL, AFL, MET)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 94.3%. Unum Group is next with a EPS growth of 123.8%. Amer Equity Invt ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 148.9%.

Aflac Inc follows with a EPS growth of 193.7%, and Metlife Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 238.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Metlife Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Metlife Inc have risen 12.3%. We continue to monitor Metlife Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.