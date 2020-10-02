Top 5 Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (GNW, UNM, LNC, PRU, AEL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Genworth Financi ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 26.3%. Following is Unum Group with a forward earnings yield of 17.3%. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 14.2%.

Prudentl Finl follows with a forward earnings yield of 12.9%, and Amer Equity Invt rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%.

