Top 5 Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LNC , AEL , MET , AFL , PRU )

We looked at the Life & Health Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC ) ranks first with a gain of 12.00%; Amer Equity Invt (NYSE:AEL ) ranks second with a gain of 6.46%; and Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET ) ranks third with a gain of 5.98%.

Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL ) follows with a gain of 5.77% and Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.74%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lincoln Natl Crp on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Lincoln Natl Crp have risen 19.1%. We continue to monitor Lincoln Natl Crp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.