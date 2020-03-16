Top 5 Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LNC , AEL , UNM , PRU , MET )

Below are the top five companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC ) ranks first with a gain of 23.49%; Amer Equity Invt (NYSE:AEL ) ranks second with a gain of 15.49%; and Unum Group (NYSE:UNM ) ranks third with a gain of 14.30%.

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU ) follows with a gain of 14.27% and Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.83%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lincoln Natl Crp and will alert subscribers who have LNC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.