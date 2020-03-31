MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (NLS, MCFT, HAS, ESCA, BC)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest sales growth.

Nautilus Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 3.6%. Mcbc Holdings In is next with a sales growth of 317.4%. Hasbro Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 378.4%.

Escalade Inc follows with a sales growth of 577.6%, and Brunswick Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 857.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcbc Holdings In on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.93. Since that call, shares of Mcbc Holdings In have fallen 57.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

