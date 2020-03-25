Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (NLS, MCFT, ESCA, BC, PII)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Nautilus Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.20. Following is Mcbc Holdings In with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.72. Escalade Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.63.

Brunswick Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.81, and Polaris Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.67.

