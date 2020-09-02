Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (ELY, JOUT, MPX, ESCA, MCFT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Callaway Golf Co ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 4.6%. Johnson Outdoo-A is next with a EBITDA growth of 6.5%. Marine Products ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.1%.

Escalade Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 22.0%, and Mcbc Holdings In rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 26.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Johnson Outdoo-A on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $61.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Johnson Outdoo-A have risen 21.9%. We continue to monitor Johnson Outdoo-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.