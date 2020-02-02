Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Lowest Beta (VSTO, JAKK, RGR, MAT, ESCA)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Vista Outdoor ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Following is Jakks Pacific with a a beta of 0.5. Sturm Ruger & Co ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Mattel Inc follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Escalade Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

