Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (VSTO, HAS, JOUT, MBUU, ELY)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Vista Outdoor ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Hasbro Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Johnson Outdoo-A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Malibu Boats-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Callaway Golf Co rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Callaway Golf Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Callaway Golf Co in search of a potential trend change.