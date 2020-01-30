Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (ESCA, PII, BC, JOUT, MPX)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Escalade Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,476.2%. Polaris Inds is next with a EPS growth of 7,716.2%. Brunswick Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,553.3%.

Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a EPS growth of 2,449.0%, and Marine Products rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,352.9%.

