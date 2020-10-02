Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SEAS, MTN, PLNT, TRK, SIX)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a an RPE of $264,000. Following is Vail Resorts with a an RPE of $332,000. Planet Fitness-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $440,000.

Speedway Motorsp follows with a an RPE of $644,000, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $694,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Speedway Motorsp on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Speedway Motorsp have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Speedway Motorsp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.