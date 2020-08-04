Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SEAS, MTN, PLNT, FUN, TRK)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a an RPE of $264,000. Following is Vail Resorts with a an RPE of $332,000. Planet Fitness-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $440,000.
Cedar Fair L.P. follows with a an RPE of $644,000, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $644,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vail Resorts on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $225.79. Since that call, shares of Vail Resorts have fallen 37.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee seaworld enterta vail resorts planet fitness-a cedar fair l.p. speedway motorsp