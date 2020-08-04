Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SEAS, MTN, PLNT, FUN, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a an RPE of $264,000. Following is Vail Resorts with a an RPE of $332,000. Planet Fitness-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $440,000.

Cedar Fair L.P. follows with a an RPE of $644,000, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $644,000.

