Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (TRK, SIX, ISCA, PLNT, MTN)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Speedway Motorsp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 16.2%. Following is Six Flags Entert with a projected earnings growth of 16.6%. Intl Speedway-A ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 23.6%.

Planet Fitness-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 41.5%, and Vail Resorts rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 72.7%.

