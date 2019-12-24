Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (TRK, SEAS, SIX, ISCA, MTN)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Speedway Motorsp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.73. Following is Seaworld Enterta with a a price to sales ratio of 2.18. Six Flags Entert ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.83.

Intl Speedway-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.97, and Vail Resorts rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 5.07.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Seaworld Enterta on November 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Seaworld Enterta have risen 16.8%. We continue to monitor Seaworld Enterta for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.