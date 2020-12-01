Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (SIX, TRK, ISCA, MTN, PLNT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Six Flags Entert ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 4.7%. Following is Speedway Motorsp with a EBITDA growth of 6.8%. Intl Speedway-A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.5%.

Vail Resorts follows with a EBITDA growth of 22.4%, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 31.1%.

