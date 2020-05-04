Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Lowest Beta (FUN, SIX, TRK, MTN, SEAS)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Cedar Fair L.P. ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Six Flags Entert is next with a a beta of 0.7. Speedway Motorsp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Vail Resorts follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Seaworld Enterta rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

