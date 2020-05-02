Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (MTN, SIX, ISCA, SEAS, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Vail Resorts ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.69. Six Flags Entert is next with a sales per share of $16.29. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $15.14.

Seaworld Enterta follows with a sales per share of $15.05, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $11.40.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Speedway Motorsp on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Speedway Motorsp have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Speedway Motorsp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.