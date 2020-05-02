MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (MTN, SIX, ISCA, SEAS, TRK)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:11am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Vail Resorts ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.69. Six Flags Entert is next with a sales per share of $16.29. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $15.14.

Seaworld Enterta follows with a sales per share of $15.05, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $11.40.

