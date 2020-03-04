Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (MTN, FUN, SIX, ISCA, SEAS)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Vail Resorts ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.69. Following is Cedar Fair L.P. with a sales per share of $25.16. Six Flags Entert ranks third highest with a sales per share of $16.29.

Intl Speedway-A follows with a sales per share of $15.14, and Seaworld Enterta rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.05.

