Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (ISCA, SIX, TRK, FUN, PLNT)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Intl Speedway-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $820,000. Following is Six Flags Entert with a an RPE of $694,000. Speedway Motorsp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $644,000.
Cedar Fair L.P. follows with a an RPE of $644,000, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $440,000.
