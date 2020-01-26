Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (SIX, TRK, ISCA, SEAS, MTN)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Six Flags Entert ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.2%. Speedway Motorsp is next with a an earnings yield of 4.1%. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

Seaworld Enterta follows with a an earnings yield of 3.3%, and Vail Resorts rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.2%.

