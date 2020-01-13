Top 5 Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (SIX, SEAS, PLNT, MTN, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Six Flags Entert ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 82.27. Following is Seaworld Enterta with a a debt to asset ratio of 73.94. Planet Fitness-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.42.

Vail Resorts follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.95, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 15.66.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Speedway Motorsp on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Speedway Motorsp have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Speedway Motorsp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.