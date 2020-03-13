Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (SREV, RAMP, HCKT, PRFT, PFSW)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Servicesource In ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.69. Following is LiveRamp Holdings Inc with a sales per share of $4.21. Hackett Group ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $9.93.

Perficient Inc follows with a sales per share of $15.10, and Pfsweb Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $16.09.

