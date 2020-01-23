Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (UIS, PFSW, NCIT, SAIC, VRTU)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Unisys Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.23. Following is Pfsweb Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28. Nci Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.82.

Science Applicat follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.90, and Virtusa Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.27.

