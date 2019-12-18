Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SREV, PFSW, MANT, NCIT, VRTU)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Servicesource In ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.33. Following is Pfsweb Inc with a a price to book ratio of 1.65. Mantech Intl-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.25.

Nci Inc-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.37, and Virtusa Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.68.

