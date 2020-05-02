Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (CACI, SAIC, IBM, LDOS, ACN)
Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Caci Intl-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $180.62. Following is Science Applicat with a sales per share of $102.89. Ibm ranks third highest with a sales per share of $86.34.
Leidos Holdings follows with a sales per share of $66.12, and Accenture Plc-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $63.34.
