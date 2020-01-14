Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (SAIC, BAH, ACN, IBM, HCKT)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Science Applicat ranks highest with a ROE of 5,295.9%. Following is Booz Allen Hamil with a ROE of 5,052.6%. Accenture Plc-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,067.9%.

Ibm follows with a ROE of 3,114.0%, and Hackett Group rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,539.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Science Applicat on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Science Applicat have risen 8.5%. We continue to monitor Science Applicat for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.