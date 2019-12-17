Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (EPAM, IT, MANT, BAH, ACN)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Epam Systems Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 41.21. Following is Gartner Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 35.42. Mantech Intl-A ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 35.36.

Booz Allen Hamil follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.47, and Accenture Plc-A rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.35.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mantech Intl-A on April 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $57.01. Since that recommendation, shares of Mantech Intl-A have risen 37.4%. We continue to monitor Mantech Intl-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.