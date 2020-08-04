Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (UIS, IBM, SREV, CTSH, HCKT)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Unisys Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%. Ibm is next with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%. Servicesource In ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.7%.

Cognizant Tech-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.2%, and Hackett Group rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.4%.

