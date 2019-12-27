Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Highest Beta (SREV, SAIC, TDC, UIS, EPAM)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Servicesource In ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Science Applicat with a a beta of 1.2. Teradata Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Unisys Corp follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Epam Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Servicesource In on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Servicesource In have risen 54.5%. We continue to monitor Servicesource In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.