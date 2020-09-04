Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CTSH , UIS , PRFT , TDC , SAIC )

We looked at the IT Consulting & Other Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH ) ranks first with a gain of 7.59%; Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS ) ranks second with a gain of 7.00%; and Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT ) ranks third with a gain of 6.46%.

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC ) follows with a gain of 5.44% and Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.14%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Science Applicat on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $62.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Science Applicat have risen 13.8%. We continue to monitor Science Applicat for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.