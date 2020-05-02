Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (UIS , VRTU , LDOS , CTSH , IBM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS ) ranks first with a gain of 5.10%; Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU ) ranks second with a gain of 5.09%; and Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS ) ranks third with a gain of 2.54%.

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH ) follows with a gain of 2.00% and Ibm (NYSE:IBM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.99%.

