Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (ITG, LPLA, OPY, LTS, HLI)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest sales growth.

Investment Tech ranks lowest with a sales growth of 312.2%. Lpl Financial Ho is next with a sales growth of 573.2%. Oppenheimer Ho-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 729.3%.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. follows with a sales growth of 969.8%, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,046.6%.

