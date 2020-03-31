MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (ITG, LPLA, OPY, LTS, HLI)

Tue, 03/31/2020
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest sales growth.

Investment Tech ranks lowest with a sales growth of 312.2%. Lpl Financial Ho is next with a sales growth of 573.2%. Oppenheimer Ho-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 729.3%.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. follows with a sales growth of 969.8%, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,046.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. have risen 28.5%. We continue to monitor Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): ITG LPLA OPY HLI

