Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (OPY, COWN, GCAP, GS, MS)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Oppenheimer Ho-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.59. Following is Cowen Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.68. Gain Capital Hol ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.88.

Goldman Sachs Gp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.04, and Morgan Stanley rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.07.

