Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (COWN, ITG, INTL, LPLA, SCHW)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Cowen Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Investment Tech is next with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Intl Fcstone Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.

Lpl Financial Ho follows with a an earnings yield of 3.1%, and Schwab (Charles) rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

