Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (IBKR, LPLA, HLI, SCHW, RJF)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Interactive Brok ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is Lpl Financial Ho with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Houlihan Lokey I ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Schwab (Charles) follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Raymond James rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Interactive Brok and will alert subscribers who have IBKR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.