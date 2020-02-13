Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (ITG, INTL, LPLA, SCHW, HLI)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Investment Tech ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 67.59. Intl Fcstone Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 38.46. Lpl Financial Ho ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 32.13.

Schwab (Charles) follows with a a P/E ratio of 27.14, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 23.19.

