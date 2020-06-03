Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (PJC, EVR, SF, LAZ, RJF)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Piper Jaffray Co ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.49. Following is Evercore Partn-A with a FCF per share of $12.24. Stifel Financial ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $9.25.

Lazard Ltd-Cl A follows with a FCF per share of $8.12, and Raymond James rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $7.79.

