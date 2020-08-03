Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (ITG, BGCP, GHL, LTS, SF)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Investment Tech ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 151.1%. Following is Bgc Partners-A with a EBITDA growth of 92.4%. Greenhill & Co ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 84.8%.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. follows with a EBITDA growth of 56.9%, and Stifel Financial rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 51.1%.

