Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Beta (SF, COWN, MS, RJF, ETFC)
Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Stifel Financial ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Cowen Inc with a a beta of 1.5. Morgan Stanley ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.
Raymond James follows with a a beta of 1.4, and E*Trade Financia rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Morgan Stanley on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.15. Since that call, shares of Morgan Stanley have fallen 32.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest beta stifel financial cowen inc Morgan Stanley Raymond James e*trade financia