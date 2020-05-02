MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HLI , VIRT , IBKR , SCHW , ETFC )

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:29am
By David Diaz

We looked at the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Houlihan Lokey I (NYSE:HLI ) ranks first with a gain of 6.22%; Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT ) ranks second with a gain of 4.93%; and Interactive Brok (NASDAQ:IBKR ) ranks third with a gain of 3.87%.

Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) follows with a gain of 3.06% and E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.89%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Houlihan Lokey I and will alert subscribers who have HLI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

