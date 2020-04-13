Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LPLA , SF , ETFC , MS , RJF )

We looked at the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA ) ranks first with a gain of 5.75%; Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF ) ranks second with a gain of 5.32%; and E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) ranks third with a gain of 4.61%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS ) follows with a gain of 4.34% and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.26%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Raymond James. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Raymond James in search of a potential trend change.