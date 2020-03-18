Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RJF , ETFC , SCHW , HLI , MS )

Below are the top five companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF ) ranks first with a gain of 14.20%; E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) ranks second with a gain of 11.42%; and Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) ranks third with a gain of 10.21%.

Houlihan Lokey I (NYSE:HLI ) follows with a gain of 9.49% and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.00%.

