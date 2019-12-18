Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (JCOM, VRSN, EBAY, SSTK, GOOGL)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

J2 Global Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 8.0%. Following is Verisign Inc with a projected earnings growth of 14.6%. Ebay Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 14.7%.

Shutterstock Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 16.0%, and Alphabet Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 20.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Alphabet Inc-A on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1,114.86. Since that recommendation, shares of Alphabet Inc-A have risen 22.1%. We continue to monitor Alphabet Inc-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.