Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (CRCM, JCOM, GOOGL, GOOG, VRSN)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Care.Com Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.9%. J2 Global Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 10.6%. Alphabet Inc-A ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 12.7%.

Alphabet Inc-C follows with a future earnings growth of 12.7%, and Verisign Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 13.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Care.Com Inc and will alert subscribers who have CRCM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.