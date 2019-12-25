Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (YELP, APPF, GDDY, SPSC, ENV)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Yelp Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Appfolio Inc - A is next with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Godaddy Inc-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.5%.

Sps Commerce Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 0.7%, and Envestnet Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 0.9%.

