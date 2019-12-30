Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (FB, GOOG, GOOGL, VRSN, BCOR)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Facebook Inc-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Alphabet Inc-C is next with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Alphabet Inc-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.4 million.

Verisign Inc follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Blucora Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

