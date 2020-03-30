Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (QTWO, ECOM, LPSN, ETSY, GDDY)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Q2 Holdings Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.26. Following is Channeladvisor C with a a PEG ratio of 0.11. Liveperson Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.07.

Etsy Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.06, and Godaddy Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

