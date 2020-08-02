Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (CRCM, BV, GTT, ETSY, GDDY)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Care.Com Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 337.0%. Bazaarvoice Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 331.9%. Gtt Communicatio ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 183.4%.

Etsy Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 183.0%, and Godaddy Inc-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 145.4%.

