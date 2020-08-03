Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (BV, GTT, ETSY, GDDY, SPSC)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Bazaarvoice Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 331.9%. Gtt Communicatio is next with a EBITDA growth of 183.4%. Etsy Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 183.0%.

Godaddy Inc-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 145.4%, and Sps Commerce Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 141.8%.

